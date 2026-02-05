Opposition Walkout in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate on Democratic Process

The Congress-led Opposition orchestrated a walkout from the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, following a heated exchange over the quoting of an unpublished memoir by former Army chief M M Naravane. The memoir, which touches upon the 2020 India-China conflict, was a point of contention when Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was prohibited from referencing it.

The incident unfolded shortly after papers were laid in the Upper House, as Congress members demanded Kharge be permitted to speak. The request led to intense altercations between the Treasury and Opposition benches, especially when Kharge mentioned that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was being disallowed from speaking in the Lok Sabha.

Highlighting the uneasy functioning of both legislative bodies, Kharge accused the ruling party of stifling democracy. This claim was met with strong opposition from the Treasury benches, culminating in a walkout that included members from TMC, AAP, CPI, and CPI-M, further fueling the ongoing debate about the health of India's democratic process.

(With inputs from agencies.)