Left Menu

Opposition Walkout in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate on Democratic Process

The Opposition, led by Congress, staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha after Mallikarjun Kharge was banned from quoting former Army chief M M Naravane's book on the 2020 India-China conflict. The incident led to heated exchanges, raising concerns over the functioning of Indian democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2026 12:27 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 12:27 IST
Opposition Walkout in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate on Democratic Process
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress-led Opposition orchestrated a walkout from the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, following a heated exchange over the quoting of an unpublished memoir by former Army chief M M Naravane. The memoir, which touches upon the 2020 India-China conflict, was a point of contention when Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was prohibited from referencing it.

The incident unfolded shortly after papers were laid in the Upper House, as Congress members demanded Kharge be permitted to speak. The request led to intense altercations between the Treasury and Opposition benches, especially when Kharge mentioned that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was being disallowed from speaking in the Lok Sabha.

Highlighting the uneasy functioning of both legislative bodies, Kharge accused the ruling party of stifling democracy. This claim was met with strong opposition from the Treasury benches, culminating in a walkout that included members from TMC, AAP, CPI, and CPI-M, further fueling the ongoing debate about the health of India's democratic process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bengal budget for FY'27 shows fiscal discipline: CM Mamata Banerjee at presser.

Bengal budget for FY'27 shows fiscal discipline: CM Mamata Banerjee at press...

 India
2
Tensions Rise in Lok Sabha: Opposition's Unplanned Protest

Tensions Rise in Lok Sabha: Opposition's Unplanned Protest

 India
3
Russian Crops Flourishing: A Promising Harvest on the Horizon

Russian Crops Flourishing: A Promising Harvest on the Horizon

 Global
4
Supreme Court Enforces DA Rights for West Bengal Employees

Supreme Court Enforces DA Rights for West Bengal Employees

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026