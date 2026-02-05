Parliament Turmoil: Motion of Thanks Passed Amid Protests

The Lok Sabha on Thursday successfully passed the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address despite persistent disruptions by opposition members, who engaged in sloganeering. This turmoil led to the adjournment of the House until 2 pm. In the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Speaker Om Birla initiated a voice vote, passing the motion.

Initially, PM Modi was slated to address the Motion of Thanks on Wednesday. However, continuous disruptions postponed his response. He is now expected to reply later today in the Rajya Sabha. In parallel, the Upper House saw a heated debate as Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge voiced concerns over the Opposition's right to speak.

In the Rajya Sabha, Kharge accused the government of muzzling opposition voices, notably regarding Rahul Gandhi's silencing in the Lok Sabha. As tensions simmered, BJP's JP Nadda refuted these claims, asserting that the government is open to all discussions while urging opposition members not to yield to ignorance. Ultimately, the opposition staged a walkout, with members such as Congress MP KC Venugopal expressing frustration over restricted freedom of speech in the Lower House during press interactions.

