Left Menu

Parliament Turmoil: Motion of Thanks Passed Amid Protests

The Lok Sabha passed the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address amid opposition protests, resulting in adjournment. PM Modi's anticipated reply was postponed. Allegations of silencing opposition leaders fueled tensions, highlighting criticisms over government actions and the contentious US-India trade agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 12:47 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 12:47 IST
Parliament Turmoil: Motion of Thanks Passed Amid Protests
Visual from the Lok Sabha (Photo/SansadTV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha on Thursday successfully passed the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address despite persistent disruptions by opposition members, who engaged in sloganeering. This turmoil led to the adjournment of the House until 2 pm. In the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Speaker Om Birla initiated a voice vote, passing the motion.

Initially, PM Modi was slated to address the Motion of Thanks on Wednesday. However, continuous disruptions postponed his response. He is now expected to reply later today in the Rajya Sabha. In parallel, the Upper House saw a heated debate as Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge voiced concerns over the Opposition's right to speak.

In the Rajya Sabha, Kharge accused the government of muzzling opposition voices, notably regarding Rahul Gandhi's silencing in the Lok Sabha. As tensions simmered, BJP's JP Nadda refuted these claims, asserting that the government is open to all discussions while urging opposition members not to yield to ignorance. Ultimately, the opposition staged a walkout, with members such as Congress MP KC Venugopal expressing frustration over restricted freedom of speech in the Lower House during press interactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bengal budget for FY'27 shows fiscal discipline: CM Mamata Banerjee at presser.

Bengal budget for FY'27 shows fiscal discipline: CM Mamata Banerjee at press...

 India
2
Tensions Rise in Lok Sabha: Opposition's Unplanned Protest

Tensions Rise in Lok Sabha: Opposition's Unplanned Protest

 India
3
Russian Crops Flourishing: A Promising Harvest on the Horizon

Russian Crops Flourishing: A Promising Harvest on the Horizon

 Global
4
Supreme Court Enforces DA Rights for West Bengal Employees

Supreme Court Enforces DA Rights for West Bengal Employees

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026