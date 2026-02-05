Left Menu

Unprecedented Passage: Lok Sabha Approves Motion Amidst Protests

The Lok Sabha passed the Motion of Thanks on the President's address without the customary speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amid intense protests from the opposition. The session, marked by opposition slogans, resulted in the Speaker adjourning proceedings. Constitutional expert P D T Achary described this as an unprecedented development.

In an unexpected turn of events, the Lok Sabha approved the Motion of Thanks on the President's address on Thursday without the traditional Prime Minister's speech. This move sparked uproar from opposition members, marking a significant deviation from established parliamentary norms.

The absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the crucial vote added to the fervor, as opposition members protested vigorously against the passage of the motion. Their objections were ultimately overruled, with the motion passing via voice vote amidst ongoing sloganeering.

Constitutional expert P D T Achary underscored the rarity of such an occurrence, noting a similar instance in 2004 when then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh opted not to address the House following an agreement with the opposition. The day's proceedings were further highlighted by protests on various issues, including those related to political actions in Varanasi.

