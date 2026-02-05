Controversy Ignites Over Tamil Nadu Minister's Remarks on Migrant Workers

Tamil Nadu Minister M R K Panneerselvam recently faced criticism from the opposition AIADMK following his comments about migrant workers from northern India. The minister's remarks, made during a DMK event in Chengalpattu, suggested that these workers take up menial jobs in Tamil Nadu due to inadequate educational opportunities in their home states.

While DMK defended Panneerselvam, asserting he merely highlighted the plight of workers under BJP governance, AIADMK decried his comments as derogatory. AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan stressed that Tamil Nadu is known for being an economic hub welcoming migrants, and such statements tarnish its image of inclusivity.

The controversy centers around the treatment and perception of migrant workers contributing to Tamil Nadu's economy. DMK continuously argues that BJP-led states fail to provide proper education and employment to their citizens, compelling them to seek opportunities in Tamil Nadu, where they are treated decently and with dignity, according to DMK leader T K S Elangovan.

(With inputs from agencies.)