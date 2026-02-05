Left Menu

Rival Shiv Sena Factions Unite for Local Polls Battle in Maharashtra

In a surprising political twist, rival Shiv Sena factions led by Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray have joined forces in Barshi taluka, Maharashtra, along with two NCP factions, to contest local elections. The collaboration, a rare occurrence, is strategically aimed against the BJP for local Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Solapur | Updated: 05-02-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 20:54 IST
Rival Shiv Sena Factions Unite for Local Polls Battle in Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable political development, rival factions of the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray have set aside their differences to form a strategic alliance in Barshi taluka, located in Maharashtra's Solapur district. Joining forces with two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), this coalition aims to contest the upcoming local elections.

The unexpected collaboration will target the February 7 elections for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde recently campaigned vigorously for the alliance, addressing a rally in Vairag alongside Sena (UBT) MLA Dilip Sopal, signaling a unified front against the BJP.

The decision to come together at the local level is seen as a tactical maneuver rather than a permanent partnership. The Shiv Sena (UBT) leadership has emphasized that their collaboration is geographically restricted to Barshi taluka, specifically comprising 238 villages, solely for the ZP and panchayat samiti polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia's Economic Tempest: Navigating Credit Downgrades and Market Uncertainty

Indonesia's Economic Tempest: Navigating Credit Downgrades and Market Uncert...

 Global
2
FDA Cracks Down on Copycat Drug Market Amid Hims Controversy

FDA Cracks Down on Copycat Drug Market Amid Hims Controversy

 Global
3
Market Maelstrom: Stocks, Metals, and Cryptos Quake Amid Global Selloff

Market Maelstrom: Stocks, Metals, and Cryptos Quake Amid Global Selloff

 Global
4
Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026