Rival Shiv Sena Factions Unite for Local Polls Battle in Maharashtra

In a remarkable political development, rival factions of the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray have set aside their differences to form a strategic alliance in Barshi taluka, located in Maharashtra's Solapur district. Joining forces with two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), this coalition aims to contest the upcoming local elections.

The unexpected collaboration will target the February 7 elections for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde recently campaigned vigorously for the alliance, addressing a rally in Vairag alongside Sena (UBT) MLA Dilip Sopal, signaling a unified front against the BJP.

The decision to come together at the local level is seen as a tactical maneuver rather than a permanent partnership. The Shiv Sena (UBT) leadership has emphasized that their collaboration is geographically restricted to Barshi taluka, specifically comprising 238 villages, solely for the ZP and panchayat samiti polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)