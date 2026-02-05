Left Menu

India Refutes US Trade Negotiation Claims

India's Ministry of External Affairs refuted a report claiming that National Security Adviser Ajit Doval visited Washington to negotiate a trade deal with the US. The report alleged Doval met with Secretary of State Marco Rubio. India denied any visit or meeting took place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 21:33 IST
India Refutes US Trade Negotiation Claims
Ajit Doval
  • Country:
  • India

India has strongly dismissed a media report alleging that National Security Adviser Ajit Doval traveled to Washington last September for trade negotiations. The Ministry of External Affairs categorically denied the existence of such a visit.

The report, published by Bloomberg, claimed Doval met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during an alleged trip to discuss forging a trade deal between the two nations. It also suggested that Doval asserted India's unwillingness to be pressured by the US administration.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, addressing the media, stated there was no truth to the report. India and the US have encountered friction due to tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, but recent talks may ease trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia's Economic Tempest: Navigating Credit Downgrades and Market Uncertainty

Indonesia's Economic Tempest: Navigating Credit Downgrades and Market Uncert...

 Global
2
FDA Cracks Down on Copycat Drug Market Amid Hims Controversy

FDA Cracks Down on Copycat Drug Market Amid Hims Controversy

 Global
3
Market Maelstrom: Stocks, Metals, and Cryptos Quake Amid Global Selloff

Market Maelstrom: Stocks, Metals, and Cryptos Quake Amid Global Selloff

 Global
4
Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026