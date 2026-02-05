India Refutes US Trade Negotiation Claims
India's Ministry of External Affairs refuted a report claiming that National Security Adviser Ajit Doval visited Washington to negotiate a trade deal with the US. The report alleged Doval met with Secretary of State Marco Rubio. India denied any visit or meeting took place.
India has strongly dismissed a media report alleging that National Security Adviser Ajit Doval traveled to Washington last September for trade negotiations. The Ministry of External Affairs categorically denied the existence of such a visit.
The report, published by Bloomberg, claimed Doval met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during an alleged trip to discuss forging a trade deal between the two nations. It also suggested that Doval asserted India's unwillingness to be pressured by the US administration.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, addressing the media, stated there was no truth to the report. India and the US have encountered friction due to tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, but recent talks may ease trade tensions.
