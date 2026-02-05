Unproven Allegations: The Trump Administration's Puerto Rico Voting Machine Probe

A previously unreported investigation into Puerto Rico's voting machines was spearheaded by a team under President Donald Trump's spy chief, Tulsi Gabbard. Despite associations with alleged Venezuelan interference, the investigation unearthed no evidence supporting these claims, raising questions about the motivations behind the probe.

The operation involved the removal of several voting machines and data from Puerto Rico, claiming to address cybersecurity vulnerabilities. However, Gabbard's team denied direct accusations linking the operation to Venezuelan interference, instead focusing on general electronic voting system vulnerabilities.

The investigation has sparked significant concern among Democratic leaders and national security experts, who view it as an alarming overreach. With no substantive evidence of foreign interference, the probe highlights ongoing debates concerning the reach of intelligence agencies in domestic election matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)