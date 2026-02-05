Left Menu

Unproven Allegations: The Trump Administration's Puerto Rico Voting Machine Probe

The Trump administration conducted a controversial investigation into Puerto Rico's voting machines, led by Tulsi Gabbard's team. Despite claims of Venezuelan interference, no evidence was found. The operation, questioning election security, sparked alarm among Democrats and national security experts for potential overreach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 21:44 IST
Unproven Allegations: The Trump Administration's Puerto Rico Voting Machine Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A previously unreported investigation into Puerto Rico's voting machines was spearheaded by a team under President Donald Trump's spy chief, Tulsi Gabbard. Despite associations with alleged Venezuelan interference, the investigation unearthed no evidence supporting these claims, raising questions about the motivations behind the probe.

The operation involved the removal of several voting machines and data from Puerto Rico, claiming to address cybersecurity vulnerabilities. However, Gabbard's team denied direct accusations linking the operation to Venezuelan interference, instead focusing on general electronic voting system vulnerabilities.

The investigation has sparked significant concern among Democratic leaders and national security experts, who view it as an alarming overreach. With no substantive evidence of foreign interference, the probe highlights ongoing debates concerning the reach of intelligence agencies in domestic election matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia's Economic Tempest: Navigating Credit Downgrades and Market Uncertainty

Indonesia's Economic Tempest: Navigating Credit Downgrades and Market Uncert...

 Global
2
FDA Cracks Down on Copycat Drug Market Amid Hims Controversy

FDA Cracks Down on Copycat Drug Market Amid Hims Controversy

 Global
3
Market Maelstrom: Stocks, Metals, and Cryptos Quake Amid Global Selloff

Market Maelstrom: Stocks, Metals, and Cryptos Quake Amid Global Selloff

 Global
4
Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026