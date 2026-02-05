Left Menu

Assam BJP Gears Up for 'Safe, Developed' Election Battle

Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia declares that the NDA will contest all 126 assembly seats, focusing on a 'safe, developed, self-reliant' Assam. Seat-sharing talks with allies, including AGP and BPF, remain ongoing. The party plans a grassroots campaign, 'Booth Vijay Abhiyan', to reach voters statewide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 05-02-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 22:01 IST
Assam BJP Gears Up for 'Safe, Developed' Election Battle
Dilip Saikia
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold political maneuver, Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia announced the ruling NDA's decision to contest all 126 constituencies in the upcoming assembly elections. Despite unresolved seat-sharing arrangements with allies, Saikia emphasized the party's commitment to a 'safe, developed, and self-reliant' Assam.

The NDA's alliance with Asom Gana Parishad, United People's Party Liberal, and Bodoland People's Front underscores its focus on state development. Ongoing discussions aim to address seat allocation issues arising from recent delimitation changes.

The BJP has launched its 'Booth Vijay Abhiyan' campaign, targeting voter engagement across Assam's 31,486 polling stations. Saikia anticipates indigenous minority support and awaits developments on allegations against state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia's Economic Tempest: Navigating Credit Downgrades and Market Uncertainty

Indonesia's Economic Tempest: Navigating Credit Downgrades and Market Uncert...

 Global
2
FDA Cracks Down on Copycat Drug Market Amid Hims Controversy

FDA Cracks Down on Copycat Drug Market Amid Hims Controversy

 Global
3
Market Maelstrom: Stocks, Metals, and Cryptos Quake Amid Global Selloff

Market Maelstrom: Stocks, Metals, and Cryptos Quake Amid Global Selloff

 Global
4
Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026