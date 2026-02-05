Assam BJP Gears Up for 'Safe, Developed' Election Battle

In a bold political maneuver, Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia announced the ruling NDA's decision to contest all 126 constituencies in the upcoming assembly elections. Despite unresolved seat-sharing arrangements with allies, Saikia emphasized the party's commitment to a 'safe, developed, and self-reliant' Assam.

The NDA's alliance with Asom Gana Parishad, United People's Party Liberal, and Bodoland People's Front underscores its focus on state development. Ongoing discussions aim to address seat allocation issues arising from recent delimitation changes.

The BJP has launched its 'Booth Vijay Abhiyan' campaign, targeting voter engagement across Assam's 31,486 polling stations. Saikia anticipates indigenous minority support and awaits developments on allegations against state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi.

