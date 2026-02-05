Himachal's Battle for Grants: CM Sukhu Challenges Central Government

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has criticized the central government for ceasing the Revenue Deficit Grant to Himachal Pradesh, describing the move as an infringement on the state's rights. Speaking in Bilaspur district, Sukhu urged BJP MPs and MLAs to escalate the issue to their Delhi leadership.

Highlighting Himachal's unique territorial challenges, Sukhu reaffirmed his commitment to the Old Pension Scheme despite external pressures and outlined measures to aid fishermen and manage stray cattle. He emphasized the need for continued support amid reduced grants.

The chief minister also inaugurated several development projects, including an administrative building and infrastructure upgrades, signaling ongoing investment in the state's growth. These projects amount to over Rs 42 crore, focusing on improving public facilities and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)