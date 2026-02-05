Mizoram's Political Showdown: Alleged Land Scam Sparks Controversy

Mizoram's political arena is heating up as opposition parties, including the Mizo National Front (MNF) and Congress, demand a thorough investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into an alleged land scam totaling over Rs 180 crore. According to party sources, the land near Lengpui Airport was acquired by the Indian Air Force for establishing a base, raising eyebrows due to questionable financial transactions and rapid procedural execution.

The accusations are directed at the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government, led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma. The opposition claims that the acquisition process, finalized in an unusually swift manner, bypassed established legal procedures, including those defined by the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

In response, the ZPM government, with statements from its media cell chairman and Revenue Minister B Lalchhanzova, refutes the allegations, insisting they adhered to all legal requirements. However, the opposition parties maintain that the Social Impact Assessment was improperly waived, hinting at a politically orchestrated operation. The situation remains tense, with formal complaints lodged and counter-allegations surfacing about previous government transactions.

