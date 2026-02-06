Venezuela's New Amnesty Law: A Path to Political Reconciliation?
Venezuela's legislature is considering an amnesty law that would grant clemency to individuals jailed for political protests and criticize public figures. The law aims to release political prisoners, return assets, and allow exiled opposition figures to return home, despite previous government denials of holding political prisoners.
An amnesty law under consideration in Venezuela's National Assembly proposes granting clemency to individuals imprisoned for political protests or criticizing public figures, according to a draft obtained by Reuters. The bill also intends to restore assets and revoke international measures against these detainees, potentially allowing opposition figures in exile to return.
The proposed law, if passed, would result in the release of hundreds of political prisoners. Announced by interim President Delcy Rodriguez, the bill aligns with the U.S. administration's calls for prisoner releases. The National Assembly, controlled by the socialist ruling party, will debate the bill, which requires two votes for passage.
While the government denies holding political prisoners, human rights groups have long accused it of quelling dissent through arbitrary detentions. The draft specifies amnesty for crimes committed between 1999 and the enactment date, excluding severe offenses like human rights violations or corruption. The bill covers alleged offenses arising from mass political protests.
