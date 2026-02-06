A New Dawn: Venezuela's Political Awakening

In post-Maduro Venezuela, a political thaw is underway as dissenting voices start to emerge from the shadows. Former governor Andrés Velásquez, a prominent critic, now publicly supports Maduro's removal, signaling a potential shift towards democratic engagement.

Under the guidance of the U.S., Venezuela's liberalization, while in its infancy, mirrors historical moments of political reform. The Trump administration's involvement has spurred cautious optimism, though its ultimate goals are unclear, particularly as concerns about delaying elections persist.

Amidst these changes, initiatives like media outlets reopening to opposition voices illustrate a broader push for political plurality. Yet, the shadow of Venezuela's repressive past looms large, indicating that any democratic transition will need to grapple with ingrained fears and systemic challenges.