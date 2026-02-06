Left Menu

Iran-U.S. Talks Amid Ongoing Tensions and Nuclear Unrest

Iran and the U.S. are set to hold talks in Oman focusing on Tehran's nuclear program after recent conflicts and protests. Despite military actions and sanctions, both nations aim for a diplomatic solution. Key issues include Iran's nuclear enrichment, ballistic missile activity, and regional conflicts.

The United States and Iran are gearing up for another round of talks in Oman, centered on Tehran's contentious nuclear program following the recent 12-day conflict initiated by Israel.

This meeting comes amidst heightened tensions, fueled by the U.S. contemplating military options and ramping up sanctions in response to Iran's internal crackdown on protests and suspected nuclear ambitions.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio signaled that the agenda might extend beyond nuclear concerns, potentially covering Iran's regional proxy activities and the treatment of its citizens, though Iran insists on focusing solely on the nuclear issue.

