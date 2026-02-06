Iran-U.S. Talks Amid Ongoing Tensions and Nuclear Unrest

The United States and Iran are gearing up for another round of talks in Oman, centered on Tehran's contentious nuclear program following the recent 12-day conflict initiated by Israel.

This meeting comes amidst heightened tensions, fueled by the U.S. contemplating military options and ramping up sanctions in response to Iran's internal crackdown on protests and suspected nuclear ambitions.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio signaled that the agenda might extend beyond nuclear concerns, potentially covering Iran's regional proxy activities and the treatment of its citizens, though Iran insists on focusing solely on the nuclear issue.

