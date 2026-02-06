Diplomatic Dances: Trump's Iran Strategy Under the Spotlight

Diplomacy remains President Donald Trump's favored pathway in addressing tensions with Iran, according to statements from the White House on Thursday. However, standing ready are options involving military action if high-stakes talks fail to yield an agreement.

On the brink of discussions set for Friday in Oman, both nations face heightened tensions aggravated by the U.S. military buildup in the Middle East. These talks occur amid significant differences on the agenda, creating skepticism about the likelihood of a successful resolution.

Iran insists on centering discussions around its nuclear program, whereas the U.S. seeks a broader scope, including Iran's missile capabilities. Trump's representatives stress that despite diplomatic efforts, military options remain part of the strategic toolkit in negotiations with Iran.