Political Tensions Heighten as Churachandpur Protests Ease

Normalcy begins to return to Manipur's Churachandpur district following two days of intense protests, as per police reports. The protests erupted after three BJP legislators joined the Meitei-majority government in the ethnically divided state, primarily affecting the stretch between Tuibong and Kangvai.

Business activities are gradually resuming in most areas of Churachandpur town, although some shops in Tuibong remain closed. Additional security forces have been deployed to ensure peace, with tribal groups enforcing a 'total shutdown' in Kuki-majority areas and holding rallies in Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal districts.

The anger stems from the community feeling betrayed by their elected representatives, who are accused of not advocating for a separate administrative unit as demanded. A statement from the Zomi Council, aimed at the legislators, underlines a call for dialogue to address community concerns, warning of repercussions for non-compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)