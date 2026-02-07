BJP Breaks Thackeray's Hold with First Mayor in Mumbai

In a historic shift in Mumbai's civic landscape, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to elect its first mayor in the city, ending a 25-year reign by the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. BJP corporator Ritu Tawde has stepped up as the candidate for the mayoral election, scheduled for February 11.

Accompanied by high-profile leaders, Tawde submitted her nomination papers alongside Shiv Sena's nominee for deputy mayor, Sanjay Ghadi. The new Sena faction, part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, has also committed to reshuffling deputy mayor tenures to involve more party members.

With BJP emerging triumphant with 89 seats in the 227-member Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, they aim to free the body from corruption. The transition marks a significant political shift with the BJP bolstering its local governance influence.

