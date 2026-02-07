Left Menu

Political Vendetta?: Gandhi Speaks Out on Pappu Yadav's Arrest

Rahul Gandhi criticizes the arrest of Bihar MP Pappu Yadav, calling it political vendetta meant to silence accountability. Yadav was arrested in connection to a 1995 case amid controversy over a NEET aspirant's mysterious death. Gandhi claims the incident reflects systemic issues affecting Bihar's daughters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 15:20 IST
Pappu Yadav
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has condemned the recent arrest of Bihar MP Pappu Yadav, attributing it to a political vendetta designed to silence voices demanding government accountability. The arrest coincides with calls for justice following the suspicious death of a NEET aspirant in Patna.

In a post on X, Gandhi emphasized that Yadav has advocated for justice for the deceased NEET aspirant, whose mysterious death has allegedly been mishandled by local authorities. The aspirant, from Jehanabad, was found unconscious last month, and her family suspects foul play, alleging a cover-up.

The Bihar government has since recommended a CBI investigation. Yadav's arrest on charges from 1995 has raised questions about the timing, as he recently criticized the handling of the NEET case. Yadav claims political retribution for exposing government inefficiency in ensuring the safety of female students in Patna.

(With inputs from agencies.)

