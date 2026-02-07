BJP Reclaims Mumbai Mayor Post Ending Thackeray Era
The BJP is poised to appoint its first mayor in Mumbai in over four decades, marking an end to the Thackeray family's control. Ritu Tawde, a former Congress member, is the party's candidate. The BJP leads the coalition with 89 seats, surpassing the majority requirement with its allies.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to reclaim the mayoral seat in Mumbai after more than 40 years, concluding a significant era dominated by the Thackeray family.
Ritu Tawde, a seasoned corporator with a history in Congress, has filed her nomination for this prestigious role. This move signals a shift in political dynamics within the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
With a coalition strength of 118 corporators, the BJP and its allies have a stronghold over the 227-member civic body, surpassing the required 114-seat threshold to secure leadership roles.
