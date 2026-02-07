BJP Reclaims Mumbai Mayor Post Ending Thackeray Era

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to reclaim the mayoral seat in Mumbai after more than 40 years, concluding a significant era dominated by the Thackeray family.

Ritu Tawde, a seasoned corporator with a history in Congress, has filed her nomination for this prestigious role. This move signals a shift in political dynamics within the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

With a coalition strength of 118 corporators, the BJP and its allies have a stronghold over the 227-member civic body, surpassing the required 114-seat threshold to secure leadership roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)