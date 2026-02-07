Left Menu

Pushkar Dhami Launches Major Developments in Uttarakhand Amid Controversy

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami initiated several redevelopment projects, including the Sharda Corridor, with a total investment exceeding ₹319 crore. He criticized opposition's misinformation campaigns and asserted the government's commitment to preserving the state's identity, emphasizing rule-based governance over conspiracies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 17:21 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has made significant headway in the state's development by laying the foundation for the Sharda Corridor's redevelopment in Tanakpur, valued at ₹107 crore. The Chief Minister further inaugurated ecological projects worth ₹85 crore and laid the groundwork for an additional 20 projects, totaling more than ₹319 crore.

During the launch, CM Dhami stressed the government's commitment to safeguarding the religious and cultural essence of Uttarakhand. He voiced concerns over misinformation campaigns led by detractors uncomfortable with the progress in Devbhoomi. Dhami reflected on India's historical political changes, indicating people's rejection of previous rulers as they push forward with a vision for development.

Chief Minister Dhami also addressed controversial issues regarding illegal encroachments, accusing opposition parties of using them to manipulate demographics for political gain. He reinforced that the government, having reclaimed over 11,000 acres of land, will ensure governance steered by rules, prominently establishing clarity over alignment with Uttarakhand's core values.

