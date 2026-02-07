Union Minister CR Patil Criticizes Congress for Disruption in Lok Sabha
Union Minister CR Patil criticized Congress for preventing Prime Minister Modi from replying in Lok Sabha. He alleged Congress disrupted proceedings, affecting national interests. Patil highlighted Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project's progress and praised Finance Minister Sitharaman's budget contributions that bolster economic growth across sectors.
During a press briefing, Union Minister of Jal Shakti, CR Patil, lashed out at the Congress for obstructing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response in the Lok Sabha. Patil labeled the opposition's actions as detrimental to national interests and underscored the disturbance as 'unfortunate.'
In his address, Patil highlighted developments in key water projects, including the important Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project, which awaits a cabinet decision for national project status. He emphasized the significance of completing the project swiftly to benefit irrigation for vast tracts of land.
Praising advancements in the country's economy, Patil lauded Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's record-setting budget presentations. He noted that under her leadership, India is on the path to becoming the world's third-largest economy, reflecting growth across multiple sectors like textiles and infrastructure.
