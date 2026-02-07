Left Menu

Union Minister CR Patil Criticizes Congress for Disruption in Lok Sabha

Union Minister CR Patil criticized Congress for preventing Prime Minister Modi from replying in Lok Sabha. He alleged Congress disrupted proceedings, affecting national interests. Patil highlighted Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project's progress and praised Finance Minister Sitharaman's budget contributions that bolster economic growth across sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-02-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 17:33 IST
Union Minister CR Patil Criticizes Congress for Disruption in Lok Sabha
Union Minister CR Patil
  • Country:
  • India

During a press briefing, Union Minister of Jal Shakti, CR Patil, lashed out at the Congress for obstructing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response in the Lok Sabha. Patil labeled the opposition's actions as detrimental to national interests and underscored the disturbance as 'unfortunate.'

In his address, Patil highlighted developments in key water projects, including the important Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project, which awaits a cabinet decision for national project status. He emphasized the significance of completing the project swiftly to benefit irrigation for vast tracts of land.

Praising advancements in the country's economy, Patil lauded Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's record-setting budget presentations. He noted that under her leadership, India is on the path to becoming the world's third-largest economy, reflecting growth across multiple sectors like textiles and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iberian Farmers Reel under Storm Marta's Wrath

Iberian Farmers Reel under Storm Marta's Wrath

 Global
2
Unexpected Turn of Events for Mohammad Siraj: A Dream Come True

Unexpected Turn of Events for Mohammad Siraj: A Dream Come True

 India
3
England Triumphs Over Wales with Decisive Victory

England Triumphs Over Wales with Decisive Victory

 Global
4
First Meeting of Trump's Board of Peace Aims for Global Conflict Resolution

First Meeting of Trump's Board of Peace Aims for Global Conflict Resolution

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026