Left Menu

India-US Interim Trade Pact: A Landmark Deal Strengthens Ties

The India-US Interim Trade Agreement, hailed as 'historic' by Indian officials, promises substantial boosts to trade, industries, and employment. The deal, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, offers significant tariff cuts while ensuring protections for Indian agriculture, potentially expanding market access for Indian products in the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 17:41 IST
India-US Interim Trade Pact: A Landmark Deal Strengthens Ties
Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In what has been described as a 'landmark' and 'historic' deal, the India-US Interim Trade Agreement promises to invigorate trade relations, enhance industrial growth, and create employment opportunities. Union Minister Jitin Prasada emphasized the agreement's significance, citing Prime Minister Modi's leadership as instrumental in securing the deal.

Prasada addressed concerns about the agreement's impact on agriculture, assuring that Indian farmers' interests remain protected. According to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Indian agricultural exports to the US will now incur zero duty, while US agricultural imports will not receive tariff concessions in India.

The agreement sets a framework for reduced tariffs on US industrial goods entering India and certain Indian exports to the US. This move aligns with the broader Bilateral Trade Agreement initiated by Presidents Trump and Modi, affirming propitious trade growth and mutual benefits for both economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unexpected Turn of Events for Mohammad Siraj: A Dream Come True

Unexpected Turn of Events for Mohammad Siraj: A Dream Come True

 India
2
England Triumphs Over Wales with Decisive Victory

England Triumphs Over Wales with Decisive Victory

 Global
3
First Meeting of Trump's Board of Peace Aims for Global Conflict Resolution

First Meeting of Trump's Board of Peace Aims for Global Conflict Resolution

 Global
4
Stabbing Spree at Russian University Leaves Students Injured

Stabbing Spree at Russian University Leaves Students Injured

 Russian Federation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026