India-US Interim Trade Pact: A Landmark Deal Strengthens Ties
The India-US Interim Trade Agreement, hailed as 'historic' by Indian officials, promises substantial boosts to trade, industries, and employment. The deal, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, offers significant tariff cuts while ensuring protections for Indian agriculture, potentially expanding market access for Indian products in the US.
In what has been described as a 'landmark' and 'historic' deal, the India-US Interim Trade Agreement promises to invigorate trade relations, enhance industrial growth, and create employment opportunities. Union Minister Jitin Prasada emphasized the agreement's significance, citing Prime Minister Modi's leadership as instrumental in securing the deal.
Prasada addressed concerns about the agreement's impact on agriculture, assuring that Indian farmers' interests remain protected. According to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Indian agricultural exports to the US will now incur zero duty, while US agricultural imports will not receive tariff concessions in India.
The agreement sets a framework for reduced tariffs on US industrial goods entering India and certain Indian exports to the US. This move aligns with the broader Bilateral Trade Agreement initiated by Presidents Trump and Modi, affirming propitious trade growth and mutual benefits for both economies.
