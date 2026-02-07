Left Menu

BJP's Samik Bhattacharya Criticizes Mamata Banerjee Over Judiciary Pressure and Industrial Policies

West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of pressuring the judiciary and criticized the state's land policy, blaming it for industrial stagnation in Singur. Bhattacharya alleged attempts to manipulate the electoral roll and criticized the lack of industrial growth due to land acquisition policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-02-2026 19:33 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 19:33 IST
Samik Bhattacharya
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable political discourse, West Bengal BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya launched a fierce critique of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of exerting undue pressure on the judiciary and targeting the state's land policies for halting industrial development in Singur.

Bhattacharya claimed Banerjee's recent appearance in the Supreme Court was a calculated move to protect a flawed electoral roll, suggesting the inclusion of "Bangladeshi infiltrators, Rohingyas, and dead voters." Such actions, he argued, undermine democratic principles and exhibit a lack of trust in the legal system.

Emphasizing the industrial deadlock, Bhattacharya criticized both the Left Front's past land acquisition methods and the current TMC government's refusal to acquire land, citing them as major barriers to growth. He advocated for a model paralleling Haryana or Punjab, proposing sustainable development while addressing worker migration due to employment scarcity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

