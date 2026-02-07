BJP's Kerala Campaign Takes Flight with Lotus Symbolism

BJP president Nitin Nabin launched the party's election drive in Kerala by drawing a lotus on a wall, symbolizing the start of their campaign. During his two-day visit, he engaged with various leaders and attended meetings in Ernakulam and Thrissur.

He emphasized the commitment of the BJP karyakartas in Kerala to strengthen the party from grassroots to national level, advocating for the vision of Prime Minister Modi to reach all corners of the state. Nabin also honored party workers' dedication amid challenges, asserting the "lotus will surely bloom."

The visit included prayer at local temples and concluded with party events aimed at finalizing candidate selections and seat-sharing agreements for the upcoming elections.

