Tamil Nadu Assembly to Convene for Interim Budget

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will convene on February 17 as Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu is set to table the Interim Budget for the fiscal year 2026-27. The announcement was made by Speaker M Appavu during a press briefing at the Collectorate.

The House will gather at 9:30 am in the Legislative Assembly Hall located in the State Secretariat complex within the historic Fort St George campus. On February 20, the government is scheduled to present the Vote-on-Account, covering Advance Demands for Grants for 2026-27 and Supplementary Demands for Additional Expenditure for the fiscal year 2025-26.

This session of the Assembly is anticipated to last only up to four days, marking the final meeting before the Assembly elections slated for April 2026. The discussions are expected to focus on fiscal policies and preparations as the state heads toward a crucial election period.

(With inputs from agencies.)