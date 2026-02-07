Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Assembly to Convene for Interim Budget

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly is set to meet on February 17, 2026, where Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu will present the Interim Budget for 2026-27. The session will last up to four days and includes discussions on Advance and Supplementary Demands for Grants. This session precedes the Assembly election scheduled for April 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-02-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 20:28 IST
Tamil Nadu Assembly to Convene for Interim Budget
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will convene on February 17 as Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu is set to table the Interim Budget for the fiscal year 2026-27. The announcement was made by Speaker M Appavu during a press briefing at the Collectorate.

The House will gather at 9:30 am in the Legislative Assembly Hall located in the State Secretariat complex within the historic Fort St George campus. On February 20, the government is scheduled to present the Vote-on-Account, covering Advance Demands for Grants for 2026-27 and Supplementary Demands for Additional Expenditure for the fiscal year 2025-26.

This session of the Assembly is anticipated to last only up to four days, marking the final meeting before the Assembly elections slated for April 2026. The discussions are expected to focus on fiscal policies and preparations as the state heads toward a crucial election period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unexpected Turn of Events for Mohammad Siraj: A Dream Come True

Unexpected Turn of Events for Mohammad Siraj: A Dream Come True

 India
2
England Triumphs Over Wales with Decisive Victory

England Triumphs Over Wales with Decisive Victory

 Global
3
First Meeting of Trump's Board of Peace Aims for Global Conflict Resolution

First Meeting of Trump's Board of Peace Aims for Global Conflict Resolution

 Global
4
Stabbing Spree at Russian University Leaves Students Injured

Stabbing Spree at Russian University Leaves Students Injured

 Russian Federation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026