Election Drama: Minor Scuffle Over Misunderstanding in Maharashtra’s Zilla Parishad

During Maharashtra's Zilla Parishad elections, a Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate, Anil Chordiya, mistakenly believed that money was being distributed at a booth. He confronted the BJP-backed opponent, Sachin Garad. A video shows Chordiya tossing a chair in frustration, but no complaint or injury followed. Voting continued peacefully.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 07-02-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 22:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An election-related minor scuffle unfolded during the Zilla Parishad polls in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar when a Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee misread a situation at a polling booth.

Without a police complaint to date, the incident primarily involved a misunderstanding between Anil Chordiya, the Sena (UBT) candidate, and Sachin Garad, his BJP-backed opponent.

A video depicting Chordiya tossing a chair in frustration circulated widely online, but the polling proceeded without further incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

