Election Drama: Minor Scuffle Over Misunderstanding in Maharashtra’s Zilla Parishad

An election-related minor scuffle unfolded during the Zilla Parishad polls in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar when a Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee misread a situation at a polling booth.

Without a police complaint to date, the incident primarily involved a misunderstanding between Anil Chordiya, the Sena (UBT) candidate, and Sachin Garad, his BJP-backed opponent.

A video depicting Chordiya tossing a chair in frustration circulated widely online, but the polling proceeded without further incident.

