Election Drama: Minor Scuffle Over Misunderstanding in Maharashtra’s Zilla Parishad
During Maharashtra's Zilla Parishad elections, a Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate, Anil Chordiya, mistakenly believed that money was being distributed at a booth. He confronted the BJP-backed opponent, Sachin Garad. A video shows Chordiya tossing a chair in frustration, but no complaint or injury followed. Voting continued peacefully.
An election-related minor scuffle unfolded during the Zilla Parishad polls in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar when a Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee misread a situation at a polling booth.
Without a police complaint to date, the incident primarily involved a misunderstanding between Anil Chordiya, the Sena (UBT) candidate, and Sachin Garad, his BJP-backed opponent.
A video depicting Chordiya tossing a chair in frustration circulated widely online, but the polling proceeded without further incident.
