USTR's India's Map Sparks Diplomatic Waves Amid Trade Framework Talks

A map released by the US Trade Representative's office depicting the entire Jammu and Kashmir region, including Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Aksai Chin, as Indian territory has drawn significant attention amid bilateral trade talks between New Delhi and Washington.

This unusual representation occurs as both nations unveil a framework for a trade agreement that aims to reduce import duties, enhancing bilateral trade and marking a closer economic alignment.

The decision aligns with India's longstanding claims over these disputed territories, marking a striking diplomatic gesture amid the ongoing strategic dialogue between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)