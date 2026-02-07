Left Menu

USTR's India's Map Sparks Diplomatic Waves Amid Trade Framework Talks

A map issued by the US Trade Representative's office shows Jammu and Kashmir, including Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Aksai Chin, as Indian territory, sparking diplomatic waves. The release coincides with the US-India trade framework announcement to reduce tariffs, aiming to boost bilateral trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-02-2026 22:57 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 22:57 IST
USTR's India's Map Sparks Diplomatic Waves Amid Trade Framework Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A map released by the US Trade Representative's office depicting the entire Jammu and Kashmir region, including Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Aksai Chin, as Indian territory has drawn significant attention amid bilateral trade talks between New Delhi and Washington.

This unusual representation occurs as both nations unveil a framework for a trade agreement that aims to reduce import duties, enhancing bilateral trade and marking a closer economic alignment.

The decision aligns with India's longstanding claims over these disputed territories, marking a striking diplomatic gesture amid the ongoing strategic dialogue between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korea's 9th Congress Set to Define Future Policies

North Korea's 9th Congress Set to Define Future Policies

 Global
2
Takaichi's Election Gamble Amid Record Snowfall

Takaichi's Election Gamble Amid Record Snowfall

 Global
3
Protests in Minneapolis Over Immigration Policy Spark National Debate

Protests in Minneapolis Over Immigration Policy Spark National Debate

 United States
4
Cyclone Mitchell Threatens Australia's Iron Ore Mega Hub

Cyclone Mitchell Threatens Australia's Iron Ore Mega Hub

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026