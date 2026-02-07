USTR's India's Map Sparks Diplomatic Waves Amid Trade Framework Talks
A map issued by the US Trade Representative's office shows Jammu and Kashmir, including Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Aksai Chin, as Indian territory, sparking diplomatic waves. The release coincides with the US-India trade framework announcement to reduce tariffs, aiming to boost bilateral trade.
This unusual representation occurs as both nations unveil a framework for a trade agreement that aims to reduce import duties, enhancing bilateral trade and marking a closer economic alignment.
The decision aligns with India's longstanding claims over these disputed territories, marking a striking diplomatic gesture amid the ongoing strategic dialogue between the two countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
India, US likely to finalise and sign joint statement on bilateral trade deal in 4-5 days: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.