Left Menu

Exemplary Leadership: Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Receives Army Commendation

Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma has been honored with the Chief of Army Staff commendation for his outstanding civil-military coordination during Operation Sindoor. The recognition underscores his swift response, coordination with the Army, and effective management of civilian safety and logistics in sensitive border areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-02-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 22:59 IST
Exemplary Leadership: Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Receives Army Commendation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma has been awarded the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) commendation for his exceptional civil-military coordination and leadership during Operation Sindoor in May last year, according to an official spokesperson. This commendation highlights Sharma's rapid administrative action, seamless collaboration with the Army and security agencies, and efficient handling of civilian safety, logistics, relief, and essential services in sensitive and border regions of the district.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Operations, Shammi Kumar, was also honored with the COAS commendation for his exemplary role during the operation. The accolades were presented during a visit by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, who visited the border district on Saturday.

General Dwivedi praised the Rajouri district administration for their outstanding cooperation in an operationally sensitive environment and commended the deputy commissioner for establishing a benchmark in civil-military synergy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korea's 9th Congress Set to Define Future Policies

North Korea's 9th Congress Set to Define Future Policies

 Global
2
Takaichi's Election Gamble Amid Record Snowfall

Takaichi's Election Gamble Amid Record Snowfall

 Global
3
Protests in Minneapolis Over Immigration Policy Spark National Debate

Protests in Minneapolis Over Immigration Policy Spark National Debate

 United States
4
Cyclone Mitchell Threatens Australia's Iron Ore Mega Hub

Cyclone Mitchell Threatens Australia's Iron Ore Mega Hub

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026