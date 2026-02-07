Exemplary Leadership: Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Receives Army Commendation

Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma has been awarded the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) commendation for his exceptional civil-military coordination and leadership during Operation Sindoor in May last year, according to an official spokesperson. This commendation highlights Sharma's rapid administrative action, seamless collaboration with the Army and security agencies, and efficient handling of civilian safety, logistics, relief, and essential services in sensitive and border regions of the district.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Operations, Shammi Kumar, was also honored with the COAS commendation for his exemplary role during the operation. The accolades were presented during a visit by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, who visited the border district on Saturday.

General Dwivedi praised the Rajouri district administration for their outstanding cooperation in an operationally sensitive environment and commended the deputy commissioner for establishing a benchmark in civil-military synergy.

