Controversy Erupts: Assam Leaders in Legal Trouble Over Alleged Indecent Gestures

The Assam cabinet has called for a criminal case against senior Congress leaders Debabrata Saikia, Bhupen Kumar Borah, and Mira Borthakur, following allegations of making indecent gestures at a recent rally. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the decision, indicating the gestures were personally insulting to the women of Assam.

During a press conference, Sarma conveyed that such actions were detrimental to the reputation of the involved leaders, suggesting expulsion from the Congress party should they not take appropriate action. Describing the gesture made from atop a bus during a statewide rally in Guwahati, Sarma stated that it was directed at all women, transcending community lines.

Sarma emphasized the gravity of the situation by instructing that video evidence be sent to the women's commission for examination. Meanwhile, Debabrata Saikia dismissed the allegations, arguing that the Chief Minister should focus on resolving the state's various issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)