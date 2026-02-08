Takaichi's Triumph: Japan's First Female PM Poised for Election Victory
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is expected to lead her party to a significant victory in the lower house election, according to NHK exit polls. As the nation's first female prime minister, her popularity stems from her direct approach, although her policies have stirred international and financial tensions.
In a historic political moment, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is on the verge of securing a sweeping majority in the lower house elections, as predicted by NHK exit polls.
Takaichi, celebrated as Japan's first female prime minister, initiated the winter election to leverage her high approval ratings. Her leadership style has drawn widespread support, though her nationalistic policies have cooled diplomatic relations with China.
While her promises of tax cuts have shaken financial markets, Takaichi's commitment to party goals resonates with voters, setting the stage for a significant electoral victory.
