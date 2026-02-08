Takaichi's Triumph: Japan's First Female PM Poised for Election Victory

In a historic political moment, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is on the verge of securing a sweeping majority in the lower house elections, as predicted by NHK exit polls.

Takaichi, celebrated as Japan's first female prime minister, initiated the winter election to leverage her high approval ratings. Her leadership style has drawn widespread support, though her nationalistic policies have cooled diplomatic relations with China.

While her promises of tax cuts have shaken financial markets, Takaichi's commitment to party goals resonates with voters, setting the stage for a significant electoral victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)