Rahul Gandhi Urges Gen Z: Embrace Versatility and Perseverance

Rahul Gandhi addressed Gen Z's concerns in a recent YouTube video, emphasizing the need for adaptability and perseverance. He discussed issues like balancing career and passions, and the importance of remaining true to oneself amidst societal labels. His Bharat Jodo Yatra experience highlighted the varying personal paths individuals take.

New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 19:28 IST
Rahul Gandhi Urges Gen Z: Embrace Versatility and Perseverance
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt dialogue with Gen Z, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi emphasized the importance of adaptability and determination. Through a YouTube video featuring his interaction with young NRI students in the UAE, Gandhi conveyed that life's path is rarely straightforward and urged the youth to remain flexible and persistent.

He tackled pressing issues such as maintaining a balance between professional aspirations and personal passions, underscoring the value of freedom in thought, expression, and exploration. He highlighted the common anxieties faced by youth today, including the fear of judgment and insecurity.

Central to the conversation was the challenge of societal labels. Gandhi encouraged the younger generation to remain authentic and true to themselves, drawing from his own experiences during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, where he realized the diverse journeys individuals embark upon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

