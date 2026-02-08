Left Menu

Pakistan to Join Inaugural Gaza Peace Summit in Washington

Pakistan is set to attend the first meeting of the Board of Peace for Gaza in the US on February 19. This summit, initiated by US President Donald Trump, aims to promote peace in Gaza. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been invited to represent the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 08-02-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 19:45 IST
Pakistan to Join Inaugural Gaza Peace Summit in Washington
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan has accepted an invitation to participate in the inaugural summit of the Board of Peace for Gaza scheduled for February 19 in the United States, according to media reports. The initiative, introduced by President Donald Trump in January, represents a significant step towards achieving stability in the embattled Gaza Strip.

The foreign office confirmed the acceptance of the invitation, extending by President Trump, who has invited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to join the summit at the US Institute of Peace in Washington. More than 20 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Indonesia, have also committed to this international effort.

As tensions in Gaza continue to escalate, the meeting will concentrate on addressing security issues and forming a humanitarian roadmap. In addition, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to hold private discussions with President Trump as part of this broader peace endeavor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kumaraswamy's Ambitious ARAI Centre to Propel Karnataka's Automobile Sector

Kumaraswamy's Ambitious ARAI Centre to Propel Karnataka's Automobile Sector

 India
2
Tragic Discovery: Missing Sub-Inspector Found Dead in Ghaghra River

Tragic Discovery: Missing Sub-Inspector Found Dead in Ghaghra River

 India
3
Olympic Triumphs and Turmoil: Skating, Skiing, and Gridiron Highlights

Olympic Triumphs and Turmoil: Skating, Skiing, and Gridiron Highlights

 Global
4
Empowering Gadchiroli: Lloyds Metals Fuels Global Education Dream

Empowering Gadchiroli: Lloyds Metals Fuels Global Education Dream

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026