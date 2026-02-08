Pakistan to Join Inaugural Gaza Peace Summit in Washington
Pakistan is set to attend the first meeting of the Board of Peace for Gaza in the US on February 19. This summit, initiated by US President Donald Trump, aims to promote peace in Gaza. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been invited to represent the country.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan has accepted an invitation to participate in the inaugural summit of the Board of Peace for Gaza scheduled for February 19 in the United States, according to media reports. The initiative, introduced by President Donald Trump in January, represents a significant step towards achieving stability in the embattled Gaza Strip.
The foreign office confirmed the acceptance of the invitation, extending by President Trump, who has invited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to join the summit at the US Institute of Peace in Washington. More than 20 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Indonesia, have also committed to this international effort.
As tensions in Gaza continue to escalate, the meeting will concentrate on addressing security issues and forming a humanitarian roadmap. In addition, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to hold private discussions with President Trump as part of this broader peace endeavor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
President Donald Trump, his ministers, people of America have been good to India, as India has been good to America: Commerce Minister Goyal.
Turmoil at the Top: Washington Post Publisher Steps Down Amid Layoffs
Washington Urges Solution: Peace Talks to End Ukraine Conflict Before Summer
Leadership Shakeup at The Washington Post: Will Lewis Steps Down Amid Controversy
Will Lewis Departs Washington Post as CEO Amid Layoffs