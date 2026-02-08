Pakistan to Join Inaugural Gaza Peace Summit in Washington

Pakistan has accepted an invitation to participate in the inaugural summit of the Board of Peace for Gaza scheduled for February 19 in the United States, according to media reports. The initiative, introduced by President Donald Trump in January, represents a significant step towards achieving stability in the embattled Gaza Strip.

The foreign office confirmed the acceptance of the invitation, extending by President Trump, who has invited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to join the summit at the US Institute of Peace in Washington. More than 20 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Indonesia, have also committed to this international effort.

As tensions in Gaza continue to escalate, the meeting will concentrate on addressing security issues and forming a humanitarian roadmap. In addition, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to hold private discussions with President Trump as part of this broader peace endeavor.

(With inputs from agencies.)