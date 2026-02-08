Thailand's Political Landscape: People's Party Poised for Opposition

Amid Thailand's political tensions, the leader of the People's Party, Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, has tempered expectations of coming first in the nation's general election.

On Sunday, Ruengpanyawut expressed readiness to assume an opposition role should the Bhumjaithai Party succeed in establishing a government.

The People's Party, according to its leader, will not attempt to form a competing coalition, signaling a strategic stance in the country's political arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)