Political Turmoil: Starmer Faces Crisis Over Mandelson's US Appointment

In a major political shake-up, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, has stepped down, intensifying scrutiny over Starmer's decision to appoint Peter Mandelson as the US ambassador.

McSweeney's departure follows revelations about Mandelson's ties to Jeffrey Epstein, raising questions about McSweeney's role in securing Mandelson's appointment and casting doubt on Starmer's judgment.

This crisis emerges as Starmer battles plummeting popularity. Labour MPs demand accountability amidst a police investigation into Mandelson's past, with accusations that McSweeney neglected crucial background checks before Mandelson's appointment.