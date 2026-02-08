Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Starmer Faces Crisis Over Mandelson's US Appointment

Morgan McSweeney, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's chief of staff, has resigned amidst growing pressure on Starmer over Peter Mandelson's controversial appointment as ambassador to the US. Mandelson's alleged past with Jeffrey Epstein has spurred criticism, casting doubt on Starmer's leadership and the Labour Party's direction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 20:43 IST
Political Turmoil: Starmer Faces Crisis Over Mandelson's US Appointment

In a major political shake-up, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, has stepped down, intensifying scrutiny over Starmer's decision to appoint Peter Mandelson as the US ambassador.

McSweeney's departure follows revelations about Mandelson's ties to Jeffrey Epstein, raising questions about McSweeney's role in securing Mandelson's appointment and casting doubt on Starmer's judgment.

This crisis emerges as Starmer battles plummeting popularity. Labour MPs demand accountability amidst a police investigation into Mandelson's past, with accusations that McSweeney neglected crucial background checks before Mandelson's appointment.

TRENDING

1
Olympic Triumphs and Turmoil: Skating, Skiing, and Gridiron Highlights

Olympic Triumphs and Turmoil: Skating, Skiing, and Gridiron Highlights

 Global
2
Empowering Gadchiroli: Lloyds Metals Fuels Global Education Dream

Empowering Gadchiroli: Lloyds Metals Fuels Global Education Dream

 India
3
Tragic Blaze Claims Life in Delhi Bus Fire

Tragic Blaze Claims Life in Delhi Bus Fire

 India
4
Revolutionizing Healthcare: Aam Aadmi Clinics Win Patients' Approval in Punjab

Revolutionizing Healthcare: Aam Aadmi Clinics Win Patients' Approval in Punj...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026