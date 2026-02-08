Left Menu

Political Turmoil Erupts Over Welfare Scheme in West Bengal's Bhangar

TMC MLA Saokat Molla's remarks about potentially discontinuing welfare schemes like 'Lakshmir Bhandar' in West Bengal's Bhangar constituency if TMC loses the seat have sparked political controversy. Opposition parties criticize the statement, while TMC distances itself, claiming it doesn't reflect the party's stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-02-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 21:18 IST
Political Turmoil Erupts Over Welfare Scheme in West Bengal's Bhangar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Political tensions in West Bengal have intensified after TMC MLA Saokat Molla hinted at the possible cessation of welfare schemes in the Bhangar assembly constituency should the party fail to secure the seat. Among the influential schemes is 'Lakshmir Bhandar,' a direct benefit transfer for women.

Molla's comments, made during a program at Pranganj, implied that opposition control could hinder the implementation of government initiatives, even with the TMC's best intentions. This controversial statement comes as the ruling party uses the recently increased allowance in 'Lakshmir Bhandar' as a key election campaign issue.

The remarks have led to fierce opposition reaction and discomfort within the TMC ranks. Party spokesperson Tanmay Ghosh clarified that the statement does not represent the official party stance, emphasizing that welfare benefits continue in areas where TMC has lost. Meanwhile, the BJP criticized the comments as indicative of TMC's undemocratic tendencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket Diplomacy: Resolving the T20 World Cup Standoff

Cricket Diplomacy: Resolving the T20 World Cup Standoff

 Pakistan
2
Unraveling the Mystery: Teen's Tragic Death Sparks Investigation

Unraveling the Mystery: Teen's Tragic Death Sparks Investigation

 India
3
Outrage Erupts Over Objectionable Video Circulating on Social Media

Outrage Erupts Over Objectionable Video Circulating on Social Media

 India
4
Justice for Ankita: Uncovering the 'VIP' Involved in Her Murder

Justice for Ankita: Uncovering the 'VIP' Involved in Her Murder

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026