Political Turmoil Erupts Over Welfare Scheme in West Bengal's Bhangar

Political tensions in West Bengal have intensified after TMC MLA Saokat Molla hinted at the possible cessation of welfare schemes in the Bhangar assembly constituency should the party fail to secure the seat. Among the influential schemes is 'Lakshmir Bhandar,' a direct benefit transfer for women.

Molla's comments, made during a program at Pranganj, implied that opposition control could hinder the implementation of government initiatives, even with the TMC's best intentions. This controversial statement comes as the ruling party uses the recently increased allowance in 'Lakshmir Bhandar' as a key election campaign issue.

The remarks have led to fierce opposition reaction and discomfort within the TMC ranks. Party spokesperson Tanmay Ghosh clarified that the statement does not represent the official party stance, emphasizing that welfare benefits continue in areas where TMC has lost. Meanwhile, the BJP criticized the comments as indicative of TMC's undemocratic tendencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)