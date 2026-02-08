Left Menu

Controversy Over Alleged Assault Leads to Tragic Death in West Bengal

An elderly man, Tulsi Adhikari, died after allegedly being assaulted by TMC councillor Rabindra Nath Bhattacharya in West Bengal, following a protest against illegal construction. Bhattacharya was arrested, though he claims innocence and argues political motives. Local communities demand justice and appropriate action against the councillor.

Controversy Over Alleged Assault Leads to Tragic Death in West Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district as an elderly gentleman, Tulsi Adhikari, allegedly lost his life following an assault by a local TMC councillor. The incident reportedly occurred after Adhikari's protest against ongoing illegal construction in his area.

The councillor in question, Rabindra Nath Bhattacharya, has found himself at the center of the storm, as authorities arrested him following a case of unnatural death being filed. The police complaint asserts that Bhattacharya assaulted both Adhikari and his son during the confrontation.

In the face of these allegations, Bhattacharya maintains his innocence, claiming the accusations to be politically motivated. Meanwhile, local residents have demonstrated, calling for stringent action against him. The TMC has distanced itself from the councillor, pledging full cooperation with any legal proceedings initiated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

