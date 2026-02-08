EVMs Found in Car Spark Political Uproar in Maharashtra
Two reserve Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were found in a vehicle in Maharashtra, triggering political concerns. The State Election Commission assured that polling integrity remained uncompromised as these machines were reserves. A probe is underway to determine why they weren't deposited on time.
In a surprising discovery, two Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were found in a car near an eatery in Solapur district of Maharashtra. The machines, clarified as reserve units by the State Election Commission, have prompted a political uproar over election transparency.
EVMs were found around midnight on Saturday, leading political parties to allege possible tampering. However, officials confirmed these devices were not used during the state elections held that day. The discovery has led to a call for thorough investigation by an NCP candidate, questioning election transparency.
The Maharashtra State Election Commission promised strict action against the responsible officials for not depositing the reserve EVMs on time. Despite concerns, the Commission assured the public no irregularities occurred during the elections, as these were meant as backups and remained sealed.
