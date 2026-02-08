Political Showdown in Assam: Allegations Against Gaurav Gogoi Spark Controversy

The political landscape in Assam is heating up as opposition parties challenge Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's allegations against Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, questioning why he hasn't been arrested if deemed a Pakistani agent. This follows Sarma's claims over Gogoi's alleged ties to Pakistan's ISI.

The ruling BJP, however, stands firm on its demands for Gogoi's public apology, accusing him of treasonous activities. Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi and Assam Jatiya Parishad president Lurinjyoti Gogoi criticized Sarma for failing to provide evidence and politicizing police forces, potentially damaging their credibility in Assam.

As part of the political drama, the BJP rallied across Assam, with its spokespersons urging a rigorous investigation into the allegations, while union minister Sarbananda Sonowal deemed the accusations serious and worthy of condemnation. Calls for Gogoi to defend his innocence continue to mount.

