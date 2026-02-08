Left Menu

Political Showdown in Assam: Allegations Against Gaurav Gogoi Spark Controversy

Opposition parties in Assam question the arrest of Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi amid allegations of him being a Pakistani agent by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The BJP demands Gogoi's apology for alleged anti-national activities, prompting a call for investigation and public clarification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 08-02-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 22:01 IST
Political Showdown in Assam: Allegations Against Gaurav Gogoi Spark Controversy
Gaurav Gogoi
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Assam is heating up as opposition parties challenge Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's allegations against Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, questioning why he hasn't been arrested if deemed a Pakistani agent. This follows Sarma's claims over Gogoi's alleged ties to Pakistan's ISI.

The ruling BJP, however, stands firm on its demands for Gogoi's public apology, accusing him of treasonous activities. Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi and Assam Jatiya Parishad president Lurinjyoti Gogoi criticized Sarma for failing to provide evidence and politicizing police forces, potentially damaging their credibility in Assam.

As part of the political drama, the BJP rallied across Assam, with its spokespersons urging a rigorous investigation into the allegations, while union minister Sarbananda Sonowal deemed the accusations serious and worthy of condemnation. Calls for Gogoi to defend his innocence continue to mount.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice for Ankita: Uncovering the 'VIP' Involved in Her Murder

Justice for Ankita: Uncovering the 'VIP' Involved in Her Murder

 India
2
Starmer Faces Crisis: Chief of Staff Resigns Amid Epstein Controversy

Starmer Faces Crisis: Chief of Staff Resigns Amid Epstein Controversy

 Global
3
Ex-Chhattisgarh Minister Finds Temporary Refuge in Odisha Amid Liquor Scam Investigation

Ex-Chhattisgarh Minister Finds Temporary Refuge in Odisha Amid Liquor Scam I...

 India
4
Miraculous Escape in Kalwa: Building Collapse Leaves No Casualties

Miraculous Escape in Kalwa: Building Collapse Leaves No Casualties

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026