Left Menu

Starmer Faces Crisis After Aide Resigns Over Mandelson Appointment

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is under intense scrutiny following the resignation of his chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney. McSweeney's departure resulted from advising Starmer to appoint Peter Mandelson as U.S. ambassador, despite links to Jeffrey Epstein. This controversy has led to grave challenges for Starmer's leadership and judgment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2026 23:50 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 23:50 IST
Starmer Faces Crisis After Aide Resigns Over Mandelson Appointment

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's leadership is being questioned following the resignation of his chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney. McSweeney admitted responsibility for advising Starmer to appoint Peter Mandelson as the U.S. ambassador, despite Mandelson's connections to Jeffrey Epstein. The revelations have pushed Starmer into one of his most significant political crises.

The fallout from the decision to appoint Mandelson has shaken the Labour Party's stability, less than two years after securing a substantial parliamentary majority. Critics, including members of his party and opposition leaders, are pressuring Starmer, questioning his capacity to lead amid declining voter popularity.

With a police investigation prompted by the release of files indicating Mandelson's market-sensitive information leaks to Epstein, Starmer's judgment is under the microscope. The looming potential disclosure of communications from Mandelson's appointment period further complicates Starmer's political landscape, risking the UK's relationship with the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Takaichi's Triumph: A Shift in Japan's Political Landscape

Takaichi's Triumph: A Shift in Japan's Political Landscape

 Japan
2
Epic Showdowns and Stellar Performances Heat Up Sports Weekend

Epic Showdowns and Stellar Performances Heat Up Sports Weekend

 Global
3
U.S. to Make Initial Payment Towards U.N. Arrears Amid Financial Reform Calls

U.S. to Make Initial Payment Towards U.N. Arrears Amid Financial Reform Call...

 Global
4
Bhumjaithai Party Claims Election Victory with Over 190 Seats

Bhumjaithai Party Claims Election Victory with Over 190 Seats

 Thailand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026