Starmer Faces Crisis After Aide Resigns Over Mandelson Appointment

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's leadership is being questioned following the resignation of his chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney. McSweeney admitted responsibility for advising Starmer to appoint Peter Mandelson as the U.S. ambassador, despite Mandelson's connections to Jeffrey Epstein. The revelations have pushed Starmer into one of his most significant political crises.

The fallout from the decision to appoint Mandelson has shaken the Labour Party's stability, less than two years after securing a substantial parliamentary majority. Critics, including members of his party and opposition leaders, are pressuring Starmer, questioning his capacity to lead amid declining voter popularity.

With a police investigation prompted by the release of files indicating Mandelson's market-sensitive information leaks to Epstein, Starmer's judgment is under the microscope. The looming potential disclosure of communications from Mandelson's appointment period further complicates Starmer's political landscape, risking the UK's relationship with the U.S.

