Venezuelan Politician Juan Pablo Guanipa Freed Amid Political Turmoil

Juan Pablo Guanipa, a prominent Venezuelan opposition politician, has been released from jail, with the government under U.S. pressure to release political prisoners. His release is part of a broader movement of liberations announced this year. However, the government denies having political prisoners and claims higher numbers of releases.

Venezuelan opposition figure Juan Pablo Guanipa has been freed from incarceration, marking the latest high-profile release from the Caracas government, which is currently facing pressure from the United States to free political prisoners.

The rights organization Foro Penal verified the release of 383 political prisoners after new releases began on January 8. Guanipa, who has close ties to Nobel Peace Prize laureate and opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, was detained in May 2025 while in hiding. He was accused of orchestrating a terrorist plot, allegations firmly denied by his family and political allies.

The socialist government has dismissed claims of having political prisoners and reported nearly 900 releases, though it hasn't specified the timeline and includes previous years in their count. Delcy Rodriguez, Venezuela's interim President, has proposed an 'amnesty law' for detainees involved in political protests, which has passed an initial assembly vote.

