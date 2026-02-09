Nicaragua Blocks Cuban Migrants: A New Barrier to U.S. Asylum
Nicaragua has halted visa-free entry for Cuban citizens, cutting off a significant migration route to the U.S. This move aligns with the Trump administration's pressure on Latin American countries to tighten migration policies. Cuban migrants now face increased challenges as they seek alternative routes to the U.S.
The Nicaraguan government has blocked Cuban citizens from entering the country without a visa, disrupting a key pathway for Cubans migrating to the United States. This decision halts a longstanding route through which Cuban migrants, with the aid of smugglers, would travel northward through Central America and Mexico.
This policy change occurs amidst increasing pressure from the Trump administration on Latin American nations to support its regional security and migration strategies. Experts suggest this aligns with efforts to leverage migrant movements against adversarial nations.
With Nicaragua's doors closed, Cuban migrants are left with limited alternatives, primarily turning to Guyana for passage and braving the difficult journey through the Darien Gap. The Trump administration's broader crackdown on migration continues to reshape paths traditionally taken by those seeking asylum in the U.S.
