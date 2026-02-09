Celebrating Leadership: Eknath Shinde's Impact on Maharashtra

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm birthday wishes to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, commending his dedicated efforts towards the state's development. Shinde, who plays a pivotal role in the Mahayuti government and leads the Shiv Sena, celebrated his 62nd birthday.

PM Modi praised Shinde for his commitment to furthering Maharashtra's progress and fulfilling the aspirations of Shiv Sena's founder, Bal Thackeray. Shinde's work aligns with the influential leader's vision of an empowered and developed Maharashtra.

Modi also recalled the guidance of Dharamveer Anand Dighe, who was a mentor to Shinde, and wished him a long life and good health. Shinde is recognized for his relentless pursuit of Maharashtra's welfare.

