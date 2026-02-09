Left Menu

Diplomatic Boost: South Korea's President Congratulates Japan's New Leader

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has extended his congratulations to Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on her party's recent election victory. President Lee expressed his hopes for continued success under her leadership and anticipates future meetings as part of shuttle diplomacy efforts between the two nations.

Updated: 09-02-2026 10:59 IST
  South Korea

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, on Monday, extended his congratulations to Japan's new Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, following her party's election victory, signaling a diplomatic gesture aimed at fostering stronger bilateral relations.

In a message shared via social media, President Lee expressed optimism for Prime Minister Takaichi's leadership and wished Japan continued success. His message also emphasized the importance of ongoing diplomatic engagements between South Korea and Japan.

President Lee highlighted the potential of shuttle diplomacy in enhancing cooperation and understanding between the neighboring nations, and he looks forward to meeting with Prime Minister Takaichi in South Korea soon.

