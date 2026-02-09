Left Menu

Samajwadi Party Protests Against Alleged Anti-People Policies in UP Assembly

Samajwadi Party MLAs protested against the Uttar Pradesh government's alleged anti-people policies ahead of the Budget session. They accused the BJP government of infringing on the rights of the PDA community and disrespecting Rani Ahilyabai Holkar's legacy by raising concerns over demolitions at Manikarnika Ghat.

Samajwadi Party MLAs staged a protest in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly premises on Monday, voicing their opposition to the state's alleged anti-people policies. The demonstration took place ahead of the assembly's Budget session.

Holding placards, they claimed that the ruling BJP government was infringing on the rights of the PDA (Picchde Dalit Alpsankhyak) community. The protest highlighted their dissatisfaction with current state policies.

Sachin Yadav, a party legislator, raised the issue of recent demolitions at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi. He criticized the government for disrespecting Rani Ahilyabai Holkar, who was instrumental in developing these ghats nearly 300 years ago.

