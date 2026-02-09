Left Menu

UP Budget Session: A Step Towards Economic Resilience

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath kick-started the budget session, emphasizing the Governor's address and the Economic Survey. The session focuses on discussing the state's economic growth and legislative progress, highlighting Uttar Pradesh's departure from the 'BIMARU' status and its strides in economic development.

The budget session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature commenced with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighting key agendas, including the Governor's address and the tabling of the Economic Survey.

The Economic Survey aims to showcase the state's economic achievements, marking its evolution from the 'BIMARU' categorization to becoming a vital contributor to India's economy. The session will also see a detailed budget presentation.

Stressing the importance of dialogue in democracy, Adityanath urged members to engage constructively and avoid disrupting proceedings, ensuring a productive session focused on public welfare and economic progress.

