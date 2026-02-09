Left Menu

Budget Debate Standoff in Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned until 2 pm after opposition parties insisted on having Rahul Gandhi speak before the Union Budget discussion. The adjournment followed a clash as Congress party members demanded priorities in speaking order amidst heated allegations and plans for disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 12:47 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 12:47 IST
Proceedings in the Lok Sabha were brought to a halt as opposition parties insisted on Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition, speaking before the scheduled Union Budget debate.

Krishna Prasad Tenneti, overseeing the session, attempted to commence the discussion with Congress' designated speaker Shashi Tharoor but faced strong resistance from opposition members demanding Gandhi's precedence.

Latter discussions outside Parliament indicated a brewing controversy over alleged plans by Congress MPs to disrupt a session attended by Prime Minister Modi. The matter escalated with Speaker Om Birla expressing concerns over 'unexpected acts' during official proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

