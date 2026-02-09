Budget Debate Standoff in Lok Sabha

Proceedings in the Lok Sabha were brought to a halt as opposition parties insisted on Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition, speaking before the scheduled Union Budget debate.

Krishna Prasad Tenneti, overseeing the session, attempted to commence the discussion with Congress' designated speaker Shashi Tharoor but faced strong resistance from opposition members demanding Gandhi's precedence.

Latter discussions outside Parliament indicated a brewing controversy over alleged plans by Congress MPs to disrupt a session attended by Prime Minister Modi. The matter escalated with Speaker Om Birla expressing concerns over 'unexpected acts' during official proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)