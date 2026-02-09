Left Menu

Unopposed Victory: BJP's Manjusha Nagpure Elected Pune Mayor

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Manjusha Nagpure was elected unopposed as the mayor of Pune Municipal Corporation, with RPI (A) leader Parshuram Wadekar as deputy mayor. Key opposition contenders withdrew, allowing for a smooth election, reflecting BJP's stronghold with 119 out of 165 seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 09-02-2026 13:17 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 13:17 IST
Unopposed Victory: BJP's Manjusha Nagpure Elected Pune Mayor
In a significant political development, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Manjusha Nagpure was elected unopposed as the mayor of Pune Municipal Corporation on Monday. This comes alongside RPI (A) leader Parshuram Wadekar assuming the role of deputy mayor without opposition.

The mayoral and deputy mayoral contests saw withdrawal from NCP's Shital Sawant and Congress leader Ashwini Landge, while NCP corporator Dattatray Bahirat and Congress's Sahil Kedari stepped back, facilitating a smooth BJP victory. Nagpure, representing the Sinhagad area, has strong ties to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, and holds a postgraduate degree in management.

Wadekar, who ran under the BJP banner during the civic polls, emerged victorious in the Bopodi area. In the PMC elections, the BJP demonstrated dominance by winning 119 of the 165 seats, with Ajit Pawar's NCP and Sharad Pawar-headed NCP(SP) together securing 30 seats, and the Congress winning 15 seats. MP Murlidhar Mohol credited the citizens for BJP's majority win.

