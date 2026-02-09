Left Menu

Congress Women MPs Demand Fairness from Speaker Amid Political Tensions

Amidst rising political tensions, Congress women MPs urge Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to maintain impartiality, following controversial allegations. They claim pressure from the ruling party led to unfounded accusations against them regarding Prime Minister Modi's absence. Their call emphasizes transparency and accountability within India's parliamentary proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 13:25 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 13:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Congress women MPs have appealed to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to uphold impartiality amidst mounting political tensions. The MPs claim they faced baseless allegations from the Speaker, purportedly under pressure from the ruling party, in connection to the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from parliamentary proceedings.

These Congress members have expressed their commitment to constitutional values and transparency, arguing that the Speaker's recent actions were influenced by external pressures. The letter, signed by prominent figures like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, highlights their demand for fairness and questions the integrity of the Speaker's office.

The controversy revolves around the Prime Minister's failure to address the Lok Sabha following the Motion of Thanks on the President's address. The Congress MPs insist that Modi's absence was a display of fear rather than any real threat, emphasizing their peaceful commitment to democracy in the face of intimidation.

