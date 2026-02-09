Shiv Sena MP Pressures BJP to Honor VD Savarkar with Bharat Ratna

In a pointed critique, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday voiced her support for RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's call to award the Bharat Ratna to VD Savarkar, criticizing the BJP for its inaction despite being in power since 2014. Chaturvedi urged Bhagwat to hold the BJP accountable, accusing the party of leveraging Savarkar's legacy for electoral advantage without honoring him.

Chaturvedi highlighted BJP's inconsistency, saying, "The BJP has professed its intent to award Savarkar but remains inert when it comes to action." She condemned the party's failure despite parliamentary majorities in 2014 and 2019. Fellow Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut echoed this sentiment, challenging Bhagwat to directly question Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the delay.

The debate was further fueled by BJP MP Shashank Mani Tripathi, who praised Savarkar's contributions while blaming Congress for neglecting his legacy. Meanwhile, RJD MP Manoj Jha and Congress MP Ujjwal Raman Singh criticized the focus on Savarkar, urging a shift toward pressing issues like the India-US trade deal and the rupee's depreciation.

(With inputs from agencies.)