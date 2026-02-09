Left Menu

Shiv Sena MP Pressures BJP to Honor VD Savarkar with Bharat Ratna

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi criticizes BJP for not awarding Bharat Ratna to VD Savarkar. Echoing RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, she challenges BJP's consistent use of Savarkar's legacy for electoral gain without honoring him. Other political figures weigh in with mixed responses on the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 13:26 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 13:26 IST
Shiv Sena MP Pressures BJP to Honor VD Savarkar with Bharat Ratna
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday voiced her support for RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's call to award the Bharat Ratna to VD Savarkar, criticizing the BJP for its inaction despite being in power since 2014. Chaturvedi urged Bhagwat to hold the BJP accountable, accusing the party of leveraging Savarkar's legacy for electoral advantage without honoring him.

Chaturvedi highlighted BJP's inconsistency, saying, "The BJP has professed its intent to award Savarkar but remains inert when it comes to action." She condemned the party's failure despite parliamentary majorities in 2014 and 2019. Fellow Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut echoed this sentiment, challenging Bhagwat to directly question Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the delay.

The debate was further fueled by BJP MP Shashank Mani Tripathi, who praised Savarkar's contributions while blaming Congress for neglecting his legacy. Meanwhile, RJD MP Manoj Jha and Congress MP Ujjwal Raman Singh criticized the focus on Savarkar, urging a shift toward pressing issues like the India-US trade deal and the rupee's depreciation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Minister Slams Telangana CM Over 'Revanth Khan' Remark

Union Minister Slams Telangana CM Over 'Revanth Khan' Remark

 India
2
Protests and Commemoration: Israeli President's Visit Sparks Tension in Australia

Protests and Commemoration: Israeli President's Visit Sparks Tension in Aust...

 Global
3
We direct Centre to formally adopt, implement RBI's SoP across India for inter-agency coordination in dealing with digital frauds: SC.

We direct Centre to formally adopt, implement RBI's SoP across India for int...

 India
4
China's Boost for High-Quality Listed Companies

China's Boost for High-Quality Listed Companies

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026