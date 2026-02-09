Kerala Opposition Leader Accuses CPI(M) of Right-Wing Shift

The Leader of the Opposition in Kerala, V D Satheesan, launched a fierce critique against the ruling CPI(M) on Monday, accusing it of deviating from its traditional left-wing principles and realigning with right-wing ideologies.

Satheesan criticized the CPI(M) for allegedly adopting opportunistic appeasement tactics, switching between minority and majority groups based on political convenience. According to him, this has led to a confused stance post-elections.

Highlighting the dissonance within the party, he claimed even Left sympathizers recognize this ideological shift. He also insinuated that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is being directed by Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)