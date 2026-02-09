Kerala Opposition Leader Accuses CPI(M) of Right-Wing Shift
V D Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition in Kerala, has accused the ruling CPI(M) of straying from Left ideology and adopting a right-wing stance. He claims the CPI(M) is dividing society, appeasing different groups opportunistically, and alleges Chief Minister Vijayan follows directives from Modi's government.
The Leader of the Opposition in Kerala, V D Satheesan, launched a fierce critique against the ruling CPI(M) on Monday, accusing it of deviating from its traditional left-wing principles and realigning with right-wing ideologies.
Satheesan criticized the CPI(M) for allegedly adopting opportunistic appeasement tactics, switching between minority and majority groups based on political convenience. According to him, this has led to a confused stance post-elections.
Highlighting the dissonance within the party, he claimed even Left sympathizers recognize this ideological shift. He also insinuated that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is being directed by Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
