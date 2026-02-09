Rajya Sabha Erupts Over Lok Sabha Incidents
The Rajya Sabha experienced uproar as Opposition leaders, led by Mallikarjun Kharge, protested incidents in the Lok Sabha where Rahul Gandhi couldn't finish his speech. The session intensified with allegations involving Prime Minister Modi and women MPs. Opposition parties plan to move a resolution against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, the Rajya Sabha witnessed intense disruption as Opposition leaders voiced their discontent over recent events in the Lok Sabha. The tension was sparked by allegations that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was prevented from completing his speech.
Opposition Leader Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue, criticizing the procedural handling of Parliament and arguing for Rahul Gandhi's right to speak. However, the Chairman restricted discussions on matters from the Lok Sabha, escalating tensions.
This led to a protest walkout by Opposition MPs, excluding the TMC. Meanwhile, allegations surfaced involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence. In response, several Opposition parties are moving to challenge Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's role.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Opposition stages walkout from Rajya Sabha for not allowing LoP Mallikarjun Kharge to speak in House.
Gaurav's wife Elizabeth collected information from IB sources about climate action after Narendra Modi came to power: Assam CM Himanta.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Malaysia on February 7 and 8: MEA.
I salute Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Centre's generous help to Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar in assembly.
Opposition Walkout in Rajya Sabha: A Protest Against Silencing