Rajya Sabha Erupts Over Lok Sabha Incidents

On Monday, the Rajya Sabha witnessed intense disruption as Opposition leaders voiced their discontent over recent events in the Lok Sabha. The tension was sparked by allegations that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was prevented from completing his speech.

Opposition Leader Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue, criticizing the procedural handling of Parliament and arguing for Rahul Gandhi's right to speak. However, the Chairman restricted discussions on matters from the Lok Sabha, escalating tensions.

This led to a protest walkout by Opposition MPs, excluding the TMC. Meanwhile, allegations surfaced involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence. In response, several Opposition parties are moving to challenge Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's role.

